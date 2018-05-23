SAN ANTONIO -- Texas Parks and Wildlife is urging people to remain vigilant out on the waterways and abide by the rules this Memorial Day weekend.

Eyewitness News followed two game wardens, Roland Fuentes and Johnny Jones, out to Calaveras Lake Park to get an idea on what people can expect with the water safety checks.

"Texas game wardens are considered Texas state police officers just like DPS troopers and TABC. Our main objective is to only enforce Texas laws but we go out and check the fisherman. We check the hunters and we check the boaters," Fuentes said.

The game wardens made a stop at a boat carrying five men. The law requires every passenger to have a life jacket but one of the fishermen had a child's life jacket which doesn't count. Fuentes issued a citation but also gave the man a free adult-sized life jacket. The game wardens emphasized the importance of the jackets. Every year, they respond to boating accidents and drownings.

"I work many drownings. A lot of drownings, especially as a dive member of the Texas Parks and Wildlife underwater search and rescue recovery team," Jones said. "After the initial shock of losing a loved one, the agony of having to wait for that person to be recovered...We see that in those people and we don't want that for them."

By law, children who are 12 years old and under must also wear their life jackets at all times. This Memorial Day weekend, game wardens will also be checking for proper boat registration stickers, fishing licenses and making sure people are not abusing alcohol.

"We will be out here enforcing the BWI laws. The boating while intoxicated laws. Just like DWI, driving while intoxicated, there is boating while intoxicated," Fuentes said.

"We want you to have fun. We want you to be out there, have a good time, but be safe while you're out there," Jones said.

