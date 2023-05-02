Is 2023 the year Texas will legalize gambling, sports betting? Maybe so

For the first time, Gov. Abbott and House Speaker Phelan are opening the door wider than ever for casino gambling and online sports betting legislation.

HOUSTON — There's a new push to legalize gambling and sports betting in Texas this legislative session and there's a lot of hype that this could be the year it happens.

Two big reasons: Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan. For the first time, both are opening the door wider than ever before for casino gambling and online sports betting legislation.

Sen. Carol Alvarado, of Houston, filed the only gambling bill this session thus far. It calls for resort-style casinos in Texas' biggest cities. It also calls for allowing sports betting.

At least one more bill is expected to be filed targeting online sports betting. It's been pushed by the Sports Betting Alliance, which includes support from every major sports franchise and owner in Texas, including Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

Former Gov. Rick Perry said he thinks this will be the session sports betting passes the legislature.

"I'm sure the first time a Christian walked into the Coliseum in Rome, somebody bet on the outcome," Perry said. "This is not an expansion of gambling. This is going on and it's not going to quit."

The key player in the battle is Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has historically been opposed to any type of gambling expansion.

