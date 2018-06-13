They come from California and one of the most renown film schools in the world, but a group of DFW natives are creating a Texas-based story that every young athlete might need to hear.

Rob Smat, a graduate of All Saints' Episcopal School in Fort Worth, and a recent graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts in Los Angeles, is directing his first post-graduate feature film project: a movie called The Last Whistle.

"The genesis of this story came from things that I had witnessed myself, things that I had seen in the news almost two or three times per football season," Smat said during a day of shooting scenes inside an attorney’s office in a Fort Worth high rise.

The movie is the story of a hard-driving high school football coach who pushes his team too far until one player, with a heart condition, collapses in practice and dies.

"One of the last sprints he unfortunately doesn't get up and I find him there and that's how we find out he unfortunately doesn't make it," said actor Chelly Chellaraj from Dallas who also attended the USC film school.

Their story is fiction but the issue is very real. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart, is the leading cause of cardiac death in young athletes. Just this past April a 27-year-old runner with that heart condition collapsed in a Dallas half-marathon. She survived only because Good Samaritans were quick enough to come to her rescue and perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

"We know these stories about these kids collapsing and things that happen, what happens next and how could we possibly prevent that in the future," said Smat.

The movie crew, numbering only about 15 people, recently completed filming over a two-week period in and around Fort Worth. Their goal for the movie is a small theatrical release and to get picked up by an on demand video service. And in the process also remind coaches, players, and parents of an often undiagnosed and potentially deadly problem.

"So you need to make sure you kind of look out for each other." said Chellaraj.

"That would be my goal from a social standpoint for this film, can we just save one life," added Smat.

And if art does indeed imitate life, then perhaps that's exactly what this movie will do.

