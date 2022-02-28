Texas Quarter Horse goes viral with unique name

'Black Lives Matter' went viral on TikTok after winning a race last month at Louisiana Downs.

TEXAS, USA — Members of a north Texas family believe they have made history as the first Black family in the state to race Quarter Horses.

The Hatley family has been getting a lot of attention thanks to their horse named 'Black Lives Matter.'

They won their first race at Louisiana Downs in Bossier City, but they say the best part is hearing the name called over the loudspeakers. That moment soon went viral on TikTok.

"The horse and the name has really set a tone for what's going on in the world," Gregory Hatley said. "And people have to hear it, no matter, everywhere you go, now social media."

For his next race, Black Lives Matter will take to the track next in Houston on April 30.