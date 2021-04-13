ERCOT urges energy conservation through tonight

High demand has forced ERCOT to ask consumers and businesses to reduce electricity use through the night.

ERCOT said the high demand is being caused by a combination of high generation outages that are typical at this time of the year as well as a stalled cold front over parts of Texas.

NOTE: ERCOT is planning on providing updates at 5:30 p.m.

ERCOT said that while it might enter emergency conditions, it doesn't expect customer outages at this time.

“Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line,” said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations.

According to Texas Tribune Environment Reporter Erin Douglas, an ERCOT spokesperson earlier this week said that there is more power generation offline than usual right now because of repairs following the February storm and power crisis.

