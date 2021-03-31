Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker dies days after he was shot while on duty last Friday

Chad Walker was reported shot in the head and abdomen by DeArthur Pinson Jr. near Mexia, the Texas DPS Officers Association reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker died Wednesday, according to the Texas DPS.

Walker was admitted to Baylor Scott & White’s Hillcrest hospital in Waco last Friday after he was shot in the head and abdomen while responding to a call about a disabled vehicle near Mexia, Texas, the Texas DPS Officers Association said in a release Saturday.

Before he could approach the vehicle on FM 2448 and Highway 84, the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., appeared from the vehicle with a handgun and shot Walker, the association said.

Pinson Jr. fled the scene and triggered a Blue Alert across the state. On Saturday, he was found barricaded inside a home off Highway 84 near Mexia where he shot and killed himself, the association reported.

Walker was transported to the hospital where he later died, Texas DPS said.

He is survived by his wife and four children – a 15-year-old son, twin 7-year-old daughters and a 2-month-old daughter.