Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs CROWN Act into law

The legislation was first introduced in 2019 and since then, twenty other states have signed versions of it into law.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the CROWN Act into law Saturday after it overwhelmingly passed both the state Senate and House.

House Bill 567, or the CROWN Act, from State Rep. Rhetta Bowers prohibits schools and workplaces from race-based hair discrimination. It officially goes into effect on September 1.

The CROWN Act passed in the Senate on May 12 with a 29-1 vote a week after it passed the House 143-5.

The legislation was first introduced in 2019 and since then, twenty other states have signed versions of it into law.