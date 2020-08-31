Only 3 of Texas' 254 counties haven't had a single COVID-19 case

COVID-19 has infiltrated nearly every county in Texas, except for three. And they all have one thing in common.

TEXAS, USA — It's easy to assume by this point that COVID-19 is everywhere.

The virus has seemingly spread to Texans across the state, but there are actually still three counties without a single coronavirus case, according to the State's online dashboard.

Here's a little more about the counties without cases:

Borden County

Borden County was named after Gail Borden, who, according to the county website, was a distinguished Texas patriot, surveyor and inventor of the process for condensed milk. Borden is also the namesake for Borden Dairy Co., which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The county is roughly 900 square miles, according to the county website, and is divided among the Permian Basin, South Plains and Rolling Plains of Texas.

King County

King County was named after William Phillip King, who died at the Alamo, according to the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA). The county is a little larger geographically than Borden County, encompassing 944 square miles of hilly, broken country with extensive grasslands. Guthrie is the county's largest town with a population of 160, according to TSHA.

Loving County

Loving County is the smallest county in the Permain Basin, according to TSHA. The county is 671 square miles of "flat desert terrain with a few low-rolling hills stretching over calcified bedrock and wash deposits of pebbles, gravel, and sand" and lies right along the Texas-New Mexico border.

How many Texas counties have zero deaths?

According to the dashboard, as of Aug. 31, 32 Texas counties have had zero coronavirus deaths. They are Archer County, Armstrong County, Baylor County, Borden County, Carson County, Childress County, Collingsworth County, Delta County, Foard County, Glasscock County, Hardeman County, Hartley County, Hemphill County, Irion County, Jack County, Jeff Davis County, Jones County, Kent County, King County, Lipscomb County, Loving County, McMullen County, Menard County, Mills County, Motley County, Roberts County, San Saba County, Shackelford County, Sherman County, Sterling County, Terrell County and Wheeler County.