Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office

Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to an unenforceable provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office.

Texas is one of seven states that has a provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.

That provision, however, is overruled by the U.S. Constitution and has never actually been enforced.

Article 1, Section 4 of the Texas Constitution states, "No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office, or public trust, in this State; nor shall anyone be excluded from holding office on account of his religious sentiments, provided he acknowledge the existence of a Supreme Being."

Basically, it says there are no religious requirements to hold public office in Texas, except acknowledging a "Supreme Being."

But the U.S. Constitution's "No Religious Test Clause," makes it clear that restrictions like the one in Texas are unconstitutional.

The language of the provision was challenged by a Texas voter in the mid-80s – but instead of striking the language, the voter and then-Attorney General Jim Mattox signed an agreement in federal court saying that line was “void” because of the U.S. Constitution.

The issue came back up in 2014 when a candidate running for the Austin City Council distributed a mailer claiming her opponent was an atheist and therefore legally barred from holding public office in the state.