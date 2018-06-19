A 20-year-old Jasper man is dead after witnesses say he fell from a zip-line at the Backwoods Beach swimming area in Newton County.

Davonte Rokell "DJ" Jones, drowned after falling into deep water while riding the zip-line across the swimming hole. Jones could not swim.

"The victim was on a zip line and a friend was waiting at the bottom to help him swim to shore. The victim did not know how to swim and landed in deep water," according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses say Jones' friends tried to rescue him, but were unable to.

Jones' body was found by State Game Wardens near where he was last seen.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office stated there were no lifeguards at the Backwoods Beach swimming area but the owner says he was told by his manager there was a lifeguard.

Cara Elsbury says she will not forget Jones' smile and his passion for bull riding, learning and helping others.

She knew him from from 'Bibles and Bulls' bible study at Harvest Church.

"I cried...very hard to believe," said Elsbury.

"We are going to miss his smiling face. When you saw him in town, he would smile and hug you. I'm going to miss that," added Elsbury.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for donations to hep pay for final expenses.

The donation page says Jones, "was known for his love of rodeo, and specifically for his passion of bull riding. DJ was an excellent bull rider who participated in Bibles & Bulls program at the Jasper County Cowboy Church, Harvest Church, and under the direction of Vern Kaylor."

