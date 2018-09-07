KYLE, Texas -- From having heart surgeries to taking on hockey puck shots, Ash Crane said he's not letting his heart condition stop him from playing his favorite sport.

Gearing up is an everyday routine for Ash, who puts on pounds of pads in this Texas heat.

"The leg pads are probably the hardest to put on," he said.

For this 10-year-old, the grueling task of gearing up is about doing what he loves most -- playing hockey.

"It's kind of tough because usually the goalies are bigger than the net," Ash explained.

Ash may be small, but that's not getting in the way for his love of hockey, and he's overcoming more than just his size.

"We found out when I was 20 weeks pregnant that he had only half of his heart," his mother Lisa Crane said.

Ash's heart condition is called hypo-plastic left heart syndrome.

So far, Ash has endured more than 20 heart surgeries, but nothing has taken away his love for the game. His courage in playing a sport is something the community of Kyle is taking notice.

Ash's dream in having somewhere to play will finally become a reality at Gregg Clarke Park, where the city of Kyle is partnering up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make a hockey rink.

"It makes me feel grateful and thankful of how generous the people are," Ash said.

Ash said being able to defy the obstacles and his passion for hockey is what keeps his heart running.

With every moment spent all geared up, Ash shows that the greater the obstacle, the more glory there is in overcoming it.

"There is no point in making the sacrifices we made by keeping him alive if we're not going to let them do what they want to do," his mother said as Ash takes on one last hockey puck.

The Kyle city manager said the goal is to break ground on the hockey park by fall.

So far, the community has raised more than $130,000 to build it.

If you are interested in helping the City of Kyle fund for the hockey rink, click here.

