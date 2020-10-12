Texas boy saved from well after 6-hour rescue mission

The City of Mission called it a Christmas miracle.

GARCENO, Texas — A South Texas boy is back with his family after finding himself stuck in a well for several hours.

According to the City of Mission, the 4-year-old fell into the well hole in Garceño, Texas. Video provided by the City captured the moment rescuers pulled him from the ground.

"So proud of our Mission firefighters and all first responders that helped to rescue the child from the hole after six long hours," the City wrote on Facebook. "The pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter. It's a Christmas miracle!"

According to the Starr County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on FM 649 at a ranch property around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, officials said the boy was listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing tests and being monitored. He was airlifted from the scene.

🙌🏼 Gripping images of the rescue of a 4-yr-old boy in Garceño last night. The boy fell into a well hole. Kudos to our Mission firefighters 🚒 & all 1st responders who worked tirelessly for 6 hrs to chisel him out of the 8-inch wide pit. #ChristmasMiracle 🙏🏼👨🏽‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/QJ7RNSLkyT — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) December 9, 2020

"Through prayers and actions from everyone, a little boy lives today," Sheriff Rene Fuentes said.

The sheriff posted a lengthy list of first responders sharing his thanks, including the Mission Fire Department, Starr County EMS, Texas Parks and Wildlife and even a local church.

"Last night proved to be a testament of our community and neighboring communities’ unity and sincere concern for each other," he said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."