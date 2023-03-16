State Senate committee could advance bill to ban gender-affirming care for Texas children

Senate Bill 14 would ban puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for transition purposes for minors under the age of 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — A public hearing continued Thursday evening at the State Capitol over a bill that would ban several types of gender-affirming care for Texas children.

Senate Bill 14 would ban puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for transition purposes for minors under the age of 18.

It would also revoke the licenses of doctors who give provide children with that care and block public dollars from going to those facilities.

Supporters say it keeps children from making life-altering decisions they’ll later regret.

“You can still care and believe that the child needs to have that concern addressed, but there are other ways to do it,” said Sen. Donna Campbell (R-New Braunfels), the bill’s author, during a Thursday hearing on SB 14 in the Senate State Affairs committee.

Some Democrats on the committee pushed back.

“Ninety-seven-and-a-half percent of kids who say…'I’m not the gender I was born,’ they remain that way,” said Sen. José Menéndez (D-San Antonio). “So, why are we in government trying to get in between them and their decision?”

Lawmakers heard both invited and public testimony, with more than 100 people signed up to speak by mid-afternoon.

“Medical professionals who did this to me have abandoned me, and the trans community has abandoned me,” testified Prisha Mosley, who supports SB 14. “My doctors assisted me in mutilating myself and then left me in the cold when I wanted the harm to stop.”

Opponents argue gender-affirming care can save lives.

“Research has demonstrated that gender-affirming medical care decreases suicidality, depression, and anxiety, as well as increases self-confidence and improves body image,” testified Dr. Megan Mooney, a licensed psychologist from Houston who opposes SB 14.

LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Texas held a rally against SB 14 at the Capitol earlier in the day. They believe SB 14 unfairly targets transgender Texans.

The Senate State Affairs committee could ultimately vote to advance SB 14 to the full Senate for a vote, or they could take no action and leave the bill pending.