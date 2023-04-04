Proposed bill to eliminate tax on products for babies, women's hygiene could save Texas families money

House Bill 300 aims to eliminate taxes on baby supplies and women's products.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Texas families could soon save some money on diapers and feminine hygiene products, among other things.

The state Senate is considering a bill that would eliminate taxes on some products for women and babies.

KHOU 11's Maria Aguilera spoke with one mother who said she really hopes this bill passes.

Ese Disi said she loves being a mother. She said it's beautiful, but also a sacrifice and can be expensive.

"There’s so many moms that I know personally that are struggling. It’s just, things are so expensive right now." Disi said.

House Bill 300 aims to eliminate taxes on baby supplies and women's products.

"If I would have had this, it would have saved me thousands of dollars," Disi said.

The proposal was filed by state Rep. Donna Howard.

"We're talking about pennies in terms of on the dollar. But at the same time, that adds up over time, especially for hardworking families that are, you know, living paycheck to paycheck, who have babies who need to take care of their families," Howard said.

This is her fourth session in a row to file some version of this legislation.

Disi, a mother of five children, said this bill would help her family as well as countless others.

It would essentially remove sales taxes on diapers, baby wipes and bottles, as well as tampons, sanitary pads and maternity clothing. It would also cover products for pumping breast milk and adult diapers.

"This is exciting. This is great news for me as a Texan, and for the rest of us," Disi said.

She said for her and her girls, as they get older, no taxes on feminine products would be a big help. Overall, she said it's a great proposal for families.

"Those cents add up and that is savings that with everything so high right now we could use them," Disi said.