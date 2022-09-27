Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton refutes claims he dodged being served subpoena

Paxton said he wasn't running from the process server. He said the server was loitering at his home for more than an hour and was also yelling at him.

“This made-up controversy around serving me a subpoena is nothing more than a shameless stunt from my political opponents -- a stunt that a federal judge dismissed today by quashing the subpoena. Here are the facts: a strange man came onto my property at home, yelled unintelligibly, and charged toward me,” Paxton said in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit filed in federal court, Paxton got in a truck being driven by his wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, and left his home. It said Angela Paxton identified herself as she drove away.

Paxton was expected in federal court on Tuesday for a hearing on a lawsuit filed by nonprofits that want to help Texans pay for abortions out of state. The appearance didn't happen and Paxton said a federal judge got rid of the subpoena.

Paxton is currently under federal indictment for securities fraud. He also faces a whistleblower lawsuit from former top deputies who are accusing him of abuse of office.

Rochelle Garza is the Democratic opponent of Paxton in the upcoming election.

“Look he’s an attorney. He is the top legal officer of the state of Texas, and to run away from a basic legal process is incredibly concerning it would almost be comical if it weren’t so egregious,” Garza said. “The tone is set from the top and to have an attorney general who’s under indictment themselves who doesn’t believe the law applies to them to the extent where they’re running away from a basic legal process ... it’s embarrassing.”