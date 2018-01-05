Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined a lawsuit filed last week against Austin's sick leave ordinance.

On April 24, the Texas Public Policy Foundation filed a lawsuit against the City of Austin challenging its sick leave ordinance, which is set to go into effect on Oct. 1 of this year.

"In court papers filed with the Texas state district court in Travis County, Attorney General Paxton explained that the minimum amount of compensation established for workers – including the minimum amount of paid time off – is a decision entrusted by the Texas Constitution solely to the Texas Legislature," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

Paxton said when the Legislature enacted the Texas Minimum Wage Act, it made no mention of requiring employers to provide paid time off from work.

Paxton isn't the only official who has taken a stand against the ordinance. Hours after the ordinance was passed, Rep. Paul Workman held a press conference saying the move was an "overreach on the part of a municipality."

The proposed ordinance passed by Austin City Council in February would require Austin businesses to give employees one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked, up to 64 hours. Employees could use the time on themselves or take care of a family member, and any unused time could be carried over to the next year. Employers who violate the policy could be fined up to $500 by the city.

