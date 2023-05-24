Texas AG's Office searching for 'person of interest in an arson'

In a tweet, the AG's Office said anyone with information was asked to call the Austin Fire Department.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Attorney General's Office said it's trying to identify a "person of interest in an arson."

In a tweet that was posted Wednesday night, the AG's Office said anyone with information was being asked to call the Austin Fire Department.

Also in the tweet, two surveillance videos were posted showing what appeared to be a person on a loading dock near a dumpster that had a fire burning inside.

At one point in one of the videos, which each has a timestamp of Wednesday just before 7 p.m., two people can be seen walking around the dumpster.

It's unclear where the video was taken or what was burning.