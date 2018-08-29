COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- A freshman student at Texas A&M University and Blinn College has died following an incident last weekend at an off-campus housing complex, reports CBS affiliate KBTX.

Joseph Little, 18, was pronounced dead at at College Station Medical Center, according to Brazos County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rick Hill.

Members of his family were gathered Tuesday at the hospital. Hill told KBTX the death appeared to be unnatural, and he will perform an inquest.

Little was from Houston, according to Hill.

College Station police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding Little's death. Police say an ambulance was called to The Callaway House, an off-campus student housing property, on Sunday just before 6 p.m. for a reported seizure. Medics then transported Little to the hospital.

A College Station Medical Center spokesman told KBTX "there is nothing to point to alcohol or drugs at this point." Hill also said nothing points towards drugs or alcohol at this time, but KBTX reports sources at Texas A&M said Tuesday morning the incident was suspected to be an overdose.

According to Hill, College Station Medical Center and Little's family are making arrangements for organ donation, and an autopsy will be performed following the donation.

A spokesman for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said agents have begun a preliminary investigation into a death.

(CBS affiliate KBTX contributed to this story.)

