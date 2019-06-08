BAYTOWN, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video aired on July 31, 2019.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit after the explosion at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant.

Paxton, on behalf of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, filed the lawsuit seeking injunctive relief, civil penalties, attorney’s fees and other court costs for violations of the Texas Clean Air Act and Texas Water Code.

The explosion happened Wednesday at the Baytown plant. Sixty-six people sought a medical evaluation at the Houston Area Safety Council, and 37 people were treated for non-life threatening injuries, including first-degree burns.

TCEQ and the plant's industrial hygiene staff monitored air quality at the site and fence line. The hygiene staff at the time said there were no adverse impacts to the community.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

