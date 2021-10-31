SB 8 in national spotlight as Texas abortion ban prepares to go before Supreme Court

The Supreme Court's ruling on the controversial law will have a major impact on millions of Texas women.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, the Supreme Court will tackle two challenges to Texas' six-week abortion ban known as SB 8.

The Court will hear oral arguments as they weigh whether to uphold or strike down the Texas law. The decision will have major implications for millions of women in Texas.

SB 8 has already virtually stopped all abortions in Texas. Whether that continues is now in the hands of nine Supreme Court Justices.

Both sides said they're ready to make their case.

"It's a pivotal moment where abortion access could be upheld or it could be gutted," Dr. Bhavik Kumar said.

It's a major moment for the future of Texas' six-week abortion ban. The Court fast-tracked hearing the cases brought by abortion providers and the Justice Department that claim SB 8 is unconstitutional.

It's the fastest the Court has moved since Bush v. Gore in 2000.

"The Justices understand that this is an unprecedented type of law that Texas has passed and the question becomes does it require an unprecedented remedy," UH Law Center Professor Seth Chandler said.

SB 8 puts the power to enforce the law in the hands of private citizens, not state officials. That means anyone, anywhere can sue any provider at any time for performing a post-six-week abortion in Texas.

The Court will weigh if that structure is constitutional.

"There's no question this law was designed to thwart federal court review," Chandler said.

In the 61 days since SB 8 went into effect, the impacts have already been felt statewide.

"The consequences have been devastating and catastrophic honestly," Kumar said.

Kumar is an abortion provider for Planned Parenthood in Houston. Through Oct. 12, 463 patients were unable to get an abortion because of SB 8.

"For me, as an abortion provider in Texas, it's a very scary time because people's rights are very fragile right now," Kumar said.

But for pro-life advocates, SB 8, so far, has been a historic victory.

"This is the biggest step that the pro-life movement has been able to accomplish since Roe v. Wade in 1973," said Kim Schwartz with Texas Right to Life.

Whether SB 8 will survive Supreme Court scrutiny is still an open question. Legal scholars tell KHOU 11 News with the current makeup of the Supreme Court, it could go either way.

"I did the math this morning and I came up with a 54% chance that the law will be struck down but obviously that estimate is fraught with very wide error bars," Chandler said.