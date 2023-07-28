Police on the scene at Tesla's headquarters in far southeast Austin

KVUE Daybreak crews confirmed that Tesla workers received an email about an "active attacker" at around 5 a.m. Friday, but additional information is scarce.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are present at Tesla's headquarters in far southeast Austin, near Del Valle, early Friday morning.

KVUE Daybreak crews on the scene observed that it appeared as though workers had been evacuated from the building. As of just after 5 a.m., Tesla Road was closed, with backups long the State Highway 130 toll road.

Very little is known about this ongoing situation, but KVUE did confirm Tesla workers received an email at around 5 a.m. stating, "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."

At 5:17 a.m., KVUE Daybreak crews on the scene witnessed police arriving, telling everyone to leave the area immediately. Workers began running away.

NEW: police just arrived and said “Everyone needs to leave right now!” Workers started running. pic.twitter.com/3uvUNzNzyu — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) July 28, 2023

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) told KVUE it was in the process of clearing the building and deputies were not hearing any gunshots. There are no casualties, and TCSO said there is nothing to substantiate evidence of a shooter at this time.

