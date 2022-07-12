Two teens face charges in massive fire that destroyed several homes in McKinney neighborhood

The two teens, whose names have not been released due to their ages, face charges for felony criminal mischief for their roles in the fire.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to a fire that destroyed several homes under construction in a McKinney neighborhood, the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office announced Tuesday.

The two teens, whose names have not been released due to their ages, face charges for felony criminal mischief for their roles in the fire that destroyed seven homes and damaged several others in the Bloomridge development, officials said.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, the McKinney Fire Department said crews responded to the massive fire at Marigold Drive, near Lake Forest Drive and U.S. Highway 380.

Witness video showed flames engulfing multiple homes in the development, with some already burned to the ground.

The McKinney Fire Department said the blaze also spread to an occupied home, but it was quickly doused.

The department said there were no reported injuries after crews were able to completely extinguish the fire.

In the days following, Collin County Fire Marshal investigators, along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office were able to find evidence to track down the suspects.