Updated at 2:15 p.m. Saturday with news of charges being filed in connection with the shooting. The video above aired on Aug. 9

A teen who was identified by police as a "potential person of interest" in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy has been arrested.

On Saturday, McKinney police confirmed 17-year-old Juan Miguel Flores will face tampering with evidence charges.

The 10-year-old boy died Friday after he was shot at a McKinney apartment complex, police say.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of McKinney Place Drive near Lake Forest Drive, according to McKinney police.

The boy, later identified as Julien Griffen, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

McKinney police did not say if the teen and shooting victim were related.

Authorities say additional charges are anticipated.

According to Collin County Jail Records, Flores faces a $200,000 bond for the tampering with evidence charge.

