Texas News

15-year-old arrested after shots fired at Lubbock mall

There were no serious injuries in the shooting at South Plains Mall but one person was grazed by a bullet.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police in West Texas on Monday arrested a 15-year-old boy after shots were fired a day earlier at a mall. 

Lubbock police said two people suffered minor injuries when shots were fired Sunday at 5:35 p.m. in a common area of South Plains Mall. 

Police say one person was grazed with a bullet and another was injured while leaving the scene. 

The teen who was arrested has been charged with aggravated assault. 

He was booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center. Police said it appears that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two juveniles.

