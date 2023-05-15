Here's how to buy a Texas town that's now up for sale

Lobo, Texas is a ghost town that isn't even on a map, but it can be yours!

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Have you ever wanted to own your own town? Now’s your chance. A spooky West Texas town that could be a scene for scary movies could be yours.

Lobo, Texas is just north of Valentine, Texas, and about 20 miles from the border with Mexico. The town was abandoned back in 1991 and despite being home to several festivals and events, it's back up for sale.

According to our sister station, Newswest9 in Midland-Odessa, right now a group of friends from Germany owns the property. Some of the remaining structures there are a gas station, motel, grocery store and some abandoned houses.

The friends used the land for art events and a film festival.