Texas teacher says she was fired over viral TikTok video

AUSTIN, Texas — A former elementary school teacher in Austin claims she was fired over a viral TikTok video.

Sophia Deloretto-Chudy, who taught third grade at Becker Elementary School, says the whole thing started because of a lesson about the Holocaust, which teachers are required to teach about during Remembrance Week.

Then her students decided to protest the Pledge of Allegiance by sitting down after they drew similarities between nationalism and propaganda.