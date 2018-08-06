DALLAS – Some call the spiders creepy, crawly terrors that are popping up in garages and backyards. If you’ve lived in Texas long enough, chances are you’ve seen a Texas brown tarantula.

It is now the season where you should prepare to see more of those arachnids, according to Dr. Michael Merchant, an Entomologist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

"In the summer months, the males will go on mating walks, and they will leave the burrows and go in search of females," Merchant explained.

Tarantulas typically live in burrows or holes in the ground. They often come out at night to hunt near their nests.

"I really encourage people if you encounter one of these spiders, to just leave it alone," Merchant said.

Many scientists describe the tarantulas as docile. They are often kept as pets. If one of the spiders should happen to bite, it’s described as feeling like a bee sting.

"We’ve been getting a lot of calls this week, especially on tarantulas,” said Billy Robinson of S&B Pest Control. The family-run business has been operating in the Dallas area more than 60-years. Robinson says there are ways to minimize the presence of the Texas brown tarantula around your home.

"If you can reduce the amount of bugs in your flower beds, up against your house, then you are eliminating things that he’s going to want to stay and hunt for. He’s going to move on to somewhere else," Robinson explained.

