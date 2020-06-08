Four members of the motorcycle club were killed when Ivan Robles-Navejas allegedly plowed into them in Kerr County last month.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly three weeks after a deadly south Texas crash killed multiple people when a suspected DWI driver drove into members of the Thin Blue Line Motorcyle Club, authorities say they arrested the store clerk who illegally sold alcohol to the suspect when he was apparently already drunk.

Ivan Robles-Navejas, 28, was arrested after the deadly July 18 crash and remains behind bars. Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission say that, earlier on that day, he entered a Dollar General in Center Point, Texas, where 37-year-old Ranelle Diane Welch sold him alcohol despite the fact Robles-Navejas was "already intoxicated."

TABC officials say Welch turned herself into law enforcement in Kerr County on Thursday. She's being charged with sale to certain person, which the agency says is punishable by up to a year behind bars and a fine of $1,000.

Three motorcyclists died at the scene of the July 18 crash on Highway 16 between Kerrville and Medina; a fourth victim died later in the hospital.

The TABC says Welch has already bonded out of jail.