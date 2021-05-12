The suspects took the dog and took off in what police believe is a silver Ford Edge.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two male suspects accused of stealing a 14-year-old's bulldog.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 4, at the Rio Springs Apartments on 2800 West Hutchins Place.

Police said the two men approached the teen who was walking his mixed American, English bulldog. They reportedly held the boy at gunpoint.

The boy let go of the dog's leash and ran back to the apartment. The suspects took the dog and fled the scene in what police believe is a silver Ford Edge.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.