The U.S. Marshals Service in Lubbock, Texas, said it arrested a man who was wanted by police on two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping of two underage girls, reports CBS affiliate WTOL.

David Ramos Contreras, 28, was arrested on Thursday after being on the run for the last week.

He was found hiding under a bed at a home in Lubbock. He will be extradited to Ohio to face the charges.

Contreras is one of three suspects who detectives say sexually assaulted two Ohio sisters who are 13 and 14.

Juan Garcia Rio Adiel is still on the run.

"Based on the crime that they're accused of we would consider them violent offenders so they would be dangerous," said Lt. Dan Mancuso.

Investigators believe the men are in the U.S. illegally. U.S. marshals and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have joined local police in the manhunt.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped and raped the girls last Thursday. According to police, it happened at a Days Inn, where the teens and their parents were staying at the same time as the men.

Police still haven't been able to confirm the identities of the two men who are still on the run. They say the men had fraudulent immigration paperwork claiming their names were Arnulfo Ramos (age unknown) and Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, 19.

Police say Contreras was deported from the U.S. in October of last year.

