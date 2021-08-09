Man charged with capital murder in connection with shooting deaths of 3 Houston women in South Padre

Police say a 23-year-old man who was related to the victims is in custody and charged with capital murder.

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — A 23-year-old Texas man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of three Houston women on South Padre Island, police said.

A judge on Monday ordered Yordi Barthelemy to be held without bond on the capital murder charge.

The North Texas man is also charged with "assault family violence strangulation."

Police found the three victims at Sunchase Hotel and Condos on Saturday after responding to a family disturbance call, according to KRGV.

Police said the victims and the suspect are related. Authorities have not released their names but local news stations report they were 46, 47 and 65.

Investigators did not answer questions about a possible motive for the shootings.

Police said Barthelemy initially left the scene but was later found in Port Isabel. The man notified law enforcement of his location while attempting to turn himself in, according to a news release.

An attorney for Barthelemy could not be immediately identified.