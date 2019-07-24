HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of shooting a Henderson County deputy Wednesday morning is in custody, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says he was notified of the shooting just after 3:30 a.m.

The deputy was chasing a motorcycle driver, identified as Jeremy Brian Cook, 39, of Grand Prairie, when the pursuit came to a halt just north of Frankston. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was shot while attempting to arrest the Cook.

The deputy shot back at Cook, however, officials believe he was not wounded.

KYTX CBS19 Staff

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the deputy was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. Sheriff Hillhouse says the deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The HCSO issued a BLUE ALERT while searching for the suspect, who was believed to be heading toward the Dallas-area.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, K-9 units found Cook in a wooded area in the Ironton-area shortly after 10 a.m. He is being held at the Ironton Baptist Church and will be transferred to the Henderson County Jail.

The sheriff's office did not provide any more details on the arrest.

Dallas County judicial records

On May 21, 2007, a Henderson County man gunned down three HCSO deputies, marking one of the most tragic days in Henderson County law enforcement history.

Deputy Paul Hablet, Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Kevin Harris were responding to a domestic violence call in Payne Springs when Randall Mays opened fire on the trio with a "high-powered rifle." Hablet and Ogburn died as a result of their injuries. Harris suffered a broken leg in the shooting.

Randall Mays, 59, was convicted of capital murder of a peace officer and sentenced to death in May 2008. His execution has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the "Walls Unit" in Huntsville.

Harris retired from the HCSO in January 2009.

RELATED: East Texas man who murdered two deputies, injured another gets execution date

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!