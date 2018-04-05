They may be your coworkers, classmates, or just someone you pass on the street. And while at times it’s obvious they are homeless, other times you may not even know it.

The San Antonio/Bexar County homeless population grew more than 300 people from 2017 to 2018, and the youth population saw the biggest spike according to the Homeless Point-In-Time Count (PIT).

The survey found that young people ages 18 to 24 without a home grew by 61 percent from 2017 to 2018.

Saven Hoff, 22, was adopted by his foster family when he was 4 years old. He always had big dreams but they came crashing down when he fell back into the CPS system when he was 15 years old.

“Because I was older, no one wanted to adopt me again, so they usually put us in psych ward," said Hoff, who described it as a prison. "At 18 I was kicked out in the streets.”

Like many, he fell into a vicious cycle that's all too common.

"We are seeing a lot of kids that are in foster care that are aging out into the streets," said Estella Garza with SAISD Family and Student Support Service Staff. "Our school kids that are on their own are tomorrow's chronic homeless people.”

Hoff was homeless on and off for several years while he tried to piece his life back together.

"I ended up using methamphetamine because I could work 24 hour shifts three days in a row,” he said. “I got into coke and meth and then my friends were like, 'Hey, try heroin,' to help you feel better after you start coming down. [I tried] everything underneath the sun.”

He says that he led a double life and his co-workers didn’t even know it.

"They had no clue for almost a year in a half, until I got really sick,” Hoff recalled. “I was doing great and then I fell right back into homelessness.”

Hoff's tattoos now mark his difficult journey and also give him courage to keep pushing forward. He says it’s organizations like Haven for Hope that keep him in a safe place and on track.

"I'm, like, a month away from getting my GED,” Hoff said. “On June 1, I will be a year sober, like, everything is so much better."

The PIT report provides a snapshot of the homeless problem in the community. The count also found that children under 18 years old staying at emergency shelters grew by 20 percent.

The survey reported that the number of homeless people in downtown grew and spread across the city.

According to the study, chronic homelessness and homeless families dropped between 2017 and 2018.

The South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless (SARAH) is in charge of providing an improved service that helps support programs that help the homeless community. They say they are working on getting the rate of homelessness down in Bexar County.

© 2018 KENS