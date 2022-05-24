Shooter dead after killing 14 students, 1 teacher in mass shooting at Texas school, officials say

Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter is also dead and was likely shot by responding officers.

UVALDE, Texas — Fifteen people were killed Tuesday in a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, according to authorities.

Officials said 14 students and one teacher were killed. They also said the gunman was killed, likely by responding officers.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said the active shooter situation was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students, just before noon. They said all campuses were placed under lockdown due to the gunfire. Officials said second, third and fourth graders attend the school.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott, the 18-year-old shooter abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with at least one gun and opened fire. Abbott said the shooter is believed to be Salvador Ramos, who is from Uvalde.

Authorities said they believe Ramos acted alone.

The district said that the city's civic center was being used as a reunification center.

Several others were injured, but it's unclear how many people were injured or how severe their injuries were.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting with the investigation.

Abbott released the following statement on the shooting:

"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal."

President Joe Biden is expected to address the mass shooting when he returns to the White House.

