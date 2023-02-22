The restaurant, complete with its iconic salad bar, is expected to open some time in 2024.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A long-closed North Texas staple is planning a comeback as the restaurant chain Steak and Ale announced it will return, with its first location opening in Grand Prairie.

The once-popular restaurant chain, based in North Texas, closed its doors after going into bankruptcy in 2008. The chain was founded by Norman Brinker, the same restauranteur who founded Chili's.

Steak and Ale's comeback was announced weeks ago, but it was only made official today that the restaurant chain would be opening its first location at Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen confirmed the restaurant would be coming to the city, complete with its iconic salad bar, and is planned to be located off of Interstate 30.

If all goes to plan, the restaurant is expected to open some time in 2024.