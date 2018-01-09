The court once again ruled in favor of the Southeast Texas cheerleaders bearing Bible verse banners.

The Texas Supreme Court denied a petition Friday, Aug. 31 from Kountze ISD seeking a review of a lower court's decision in an ongoing debate.

This decision is the latest in a string of court decisions going back to 2012. Lawyers for the district were trying to overturn a decision from the 9th court of appeals, a petition that was denied in the August 31 ruling.

Each time before, the court has ruled in favor of the cheerleaders since the banners are created by the cheerleaders using student-raised funds.

Although the cheerleaders make the banners without supervision and do not use school funds to make them, the district maintained that the banners constitute school-sponsored speech.

The case was originally filed in 2012 after the district received a complained from the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

The district could potentially file a motion for reconsideration of the decision in Texas, but if they miss the deadline, they would have to file a petition in the U.S. Supreme Court.

