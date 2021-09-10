46 Star of Texas Awards presented to first responders who demonstrated heroism in the line of duty

The Star of Texas Awards were created by House Bill 1937 back in 2003. That bill also designated September 11th as Texas First Responders Day.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott recognized the hard work and sacrifices of Texas first responders on Friday when he handed out 46 Star of Texas Awards.

Gov. Abbott said the awards go to the men and women whose self sacrifice serves as a shining example and each person demonstrated incredible heroism in the line of duty.

“Our first responders represent the very best of what it means to be a Texan,” the governor said.

The Star of Texas Awards were created by House Bill 1937 back in 2003. That bill also designated September 11th as Texas First Responders Day.

The 2021 recipients of the Star of Texas Awards are:

Officer Paul Manning Beller

Officer Matthew Steven Brazeal

Sergeant Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster

Officer Ismael Chavez

Officer David Coffie

Officer Bradley Christopher Colman

Deputy William Christopher Dickerson

Paul Jude Dufour

Corporal Jose Luis Espericueta, Jr.

Corporal James Farmer

Officer Wesley Fikes

Deputy Joshua Garcia

Officer Abel B. Garza

Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr.

Firefighter Nicholas Gustavo Granados

Corporal Lonnie Bruce Harrison

Deputy Peter John Herrera

Billy Ray Hollings

Captain Frazier Lee Holbert

Officer Richard Hudson

Captain Ronald J. Janek

Officer Jason Michael Knox

Officer Michael Lamar Love

Deputy Sheriff Eddy Luna

Firefighter Larry Wayne Marusik

Officer Alan Michael McCollum

Deputy Odell McDuffie, Jr.

Officer William James McKeon, Jr.

Officer Lloyd Charles Morrison II

Officer Justin Philip Mueller

Officer Zack Owens

Officer Mitchell Aaron Penton

Officer William Matthew Phipps

Officer Justin Read Putnam

Deputy Sheriff John Andrew Rhoden

Officer Colby Felix Rodgers

Officer Frederick Rubin

Corporal James Tom Santana

Lieutenant Stacy Paul Seymore

Officer Franco Stewart

Sergeant Kalia Marie Sullivan

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar

Trooper Chad Walker

Firefighter Stephen Bernard Washington

Deputy Richard Edward Whitten

Corporal Ted Yelley