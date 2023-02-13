Spurs' Peter J. Holt backs Texas online sports betting bills

Other Texas teams joining Spurs' Holt Jr. include the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and Texas Rangers.

SAN ANTONIO — Recently, Texas lawmakers filed legislation to legalize Texas online sports betting, and San Antonio Spurs' Managing Partner and Chairman, Peter J. Holt, is backing the bills.

A pair of bills (SB 715 and HB 1942) were filed by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Rep. Jeff Leach with the aim to legalize and regulate mobile sports betting through Texas professional sports organizations and racetracks.

Note, the bills are just for Texas mobile sports betting, and Spurs' Holt Jr. is all on board for their passage.

"Texas has the best fans in the country, and legal sports betting is an exciting new way for Texans to engage with their favorite teams," Holt Jr. said in a release by the Texas Sports Betting Alliance. "Sen. Kolkhorst’s bill will provide Texans the same opportunity that sports fans across the country now enjoy -- the chance to utilize mobile sports betting in a responsible manner.”

Should the bills pass, the Spurs could partner with one sports betting provider, and Texas could see sports betting come to the state, which is currently illegal.

Other Texas teams joining Spurs' Holt Jr. include the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Dallas Stars, Austin FC, FC Dallas Houston Dynamo, Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets.