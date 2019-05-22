Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in the Austin area is $5 million richer (before tax).

The Texas Lottery website reports a 5 out of 5 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the H-E-B on Slaughter Lane. That's in southwest Austin.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 10-50-55-56-58 and Mega Ball 15.

If the Austin winner had matched the Mega Ball as well they would have won nearly $400 million. But hey, $5 million is still a nice payout.

