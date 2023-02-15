90-degree drops, 63 mph and a splashdown: Six Flags Over Texas has a new roller coaster

The Aquaman: Power Wave will be the park's 14th roller coaster and the first to open since "The Joker" ride in 2017.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas officially has a new roller coaster.

The long-awaited "Aquaman: Power Wave" ride will open March 11, just in time for when spring breakers hit the Arlington theme park.

The Aquaman ride was initially expected to open in 2020 but the COVID pandemic delayed its progress.

The ride will be the park's 14th roller coaster and the first to open since "The Joker" ride in 2017.

And it will be among the park's faster coasters, reaching speeds of 63 mph, according to Six Flags.

The ride will feature two 150-foot towers, launching riders back and forth between them and dropping them straight down at 90 degrees. The end of the ride will feature a splashdown through a giant wave.

The ride has more than 700 feet of track and two 20-passenger boats for riders.

“We are so excited to introduce AQUAMAN: Power Wave to legions of thrill seekers, and we feel that Spring Break is the perfect time for the grand opening of this epic new attraction,” said Richard Douaihy, the Six Flags Over Texas president.

Six Flags is currently open on weekends but will open daily from March 11-19 for spring break.