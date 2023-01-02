A van went into an oncoming lane to try and pass someone in a no passing zone and hit another car head-on, officials with the DPS said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Six people were pronounced dead at the scene of a Live Oak County crash on Dec. 30 and five others were taken to hospitals, according to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on US-59 in Live Oak County after the driver of a Chrysler van, going southwest, tried to pass someone while in a no passing zone on a two-way roadway. The van crashed head-on into a Suburban that was going northeast, officials said. A Nissan Altima then hit the Suburban from behind, officials said.

The driver of the van, Xochitl Veronica Lopez, 39, of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene. The minor passenger in the van also died at the scene, officials said.

DPS officials said the driver to the Suburban, Salvador Almeda Mendoza, 47, of Ganado, was pronounced dead on scene. Two passengers in the Chevrolet Suburban, Ilda Briones Nieves, 58, of Ganado and Honorio Lazo Navarro, 74, of Ganado, were pronounced dead on scene. The passenger to the Nissan Altima was pronounced dead on scene and will be identified once a next of kin is notified.

A total of five others were transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Beeville with non-life threatening injuries. DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.

