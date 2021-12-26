SILVER alert issued for 71-year-old Beaumont woman with cognitive impairment

Wendolyn Williams went missing about 11 p.m. Christmas Day. An alert has been issued for Beaumont, Lake Charles and Houston areas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A SILVER alert has been issued after a woman suffering from a cognitive impairment went missing Christmas Day in Beaumont.

Wendolyn Williams, 71, was last seen in the 7400 block of Prestwick Circle around 11 p.m.

Police said she was on foot.

Williams is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray robe, red shoes, and carrying a black purse at the time of her disappearance.

The alert has been issued for Beaumont, Lake Charles, and Houston areas.