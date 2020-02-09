Fort Hood soldier's family doesn't believe what Army told them about death of Sgt. Elder Fernandes

Fort Hood Sgt. Elder Fernandes' family said they don't buy the Army's story about what happened to their loved one.

Now, the family of another soldier said they don't buy the Army's story about what happened to their loved one.

“They tell us he was a go-getter, he’s aggressive, he’s so highly decorated," said Marianna Shorter, Elder Fernandes' cousin.

Elder Fernandes, 23, was born in Cape Verde, off the west coast of Africa. He's from a military family.

“He recently re-enlisted until 2024 because he loves the Army," said Shorter, who spent 24 years in the Army, including time at Fort Hood.

She said the family is in disbelief. They were told Fernandes died by suicide while he was off-post.

“Was it the sexual harassment? Was it the bullying. Was it the hazing?” Shorter said.

In May, Fernandes reported someone grabbed his rear end. The Army moved him to a different unit but said they also noticed behavioral changes. Fernandes was admitted to the hospital in early August and was last seen on the 17th, the day he was released. A week later, he was found dead.

“We were truly hoping for a different result, in reuniting Sgt. Fernandes with his family," said Army officials at a press conference.

However, two days later, the Army announced the case was closed. It said the person accused of the sexual assault passed a polygraph and there were no other witnesses.

“They told us it was an ongoing investigation and there would be a timely investigation," Shorter said.

Fernandes is now the 10th soldier stationed at Fort Hood found dead since March, including Guillen.

“In this case and so many other cases, we are feeling like these soldiers are being let down," Shorter said.

On Tuesday, Fernandes’ body was flown home to Brockton, Massachusetts. The family said they want an independent autopsy.