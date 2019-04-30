DALLAS — We have shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast for the rest of the week.

A cluster of showers and storms is expected to move into North Texas by Wednesday midday and afternoon. These storms will be capable of turning severe as well as producing heavy rainfall.



Flooding will be likely in areas that already saw ample rainfall Tuesday. If strong to severe storms fire up, all modes of severe weather will be possible.

This challenging forecast continues Thursday into the upcoming weekend. Additional showers and storms expected each day with the potential of strong to severe storms. In addition to that, the flood threat will continue as our rainfall totals keep going up. Unfortunately, there is no big push of dry air in the near future. This unsettled weather pattern will dominate the start of May.

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Check Weather Alerts here

Along with the potential of severe weather, multiple rounds of showers and storms will heighten our concern for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning. When it's all said and done, North Texas could pick up 2"-4" of rainfall with locally higher amounts up to 6".

Remember, not everyone in North Texas will see severe storms or heavy rain this week. However, you need to stay weather aware and make sure to check back frequently for updates.

7:30PM: All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have expired for the North Texas area. However, we are receiving several damage reports from the previous storms. Power lines are down in northeast Denton County as well as large trees. Minor street flooding has also been reported.

7:23PM: The Tornado Warning has now expired for Denton County. The severe threat is not over for North Texas. Please stay weather aware throughout tonight!



7:13PM: Tornado Warning continues for the northern part of Denton County near Lake Ray Roberts. Seek shelter immediately! Again, any rotation is rain-wrapped and would be extremely hard to see. Though rotation has weakened, this is still a dangerous storm!

7:05PM: Damage reported to rooftops in Tarrant and Denton Counties. Large tree branches down east of Justin.



7:00PM: New Tornado Warning issued for Denton County through 7:30 p.m. This includes the cities of Denton, Pilot Point and Aubrey. Seek shelter immediately!

Remember to download the WFAA app to check one of our dozens of local radars near you as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.

Check Weather Alerts here