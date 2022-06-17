Sen. John Cornyn booed when speaking on guns during Texas GOP convention

Sen. Cornyn is spearheading the new gun legislation that is being drafted, which he said will not restrict the rights of current, law-abiding gun owners.

HOUSTON — Senator John Cornyn faced a tough crowd when speaking at this year's Texas GOP convention in Houston.

Before he spoke, he was met with boos immediately upon taking the stage at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The crowd grew louder when he spoke about guns and the legislation he and other Senate lawmakers are drafting in response to the mass shootings that have happened across the U.S. over the past two months.

"And making sure violent criminals and the mentally ill can not buy firearms," Cornyn said at the podium of the GOP convention. "That primarily means enforcing current law. That's what I've heard from many of you here today and this week and that's what we're working on, nothing more and nothing less."

Senator @JohnCornyn speaking now at the @TexasGOP convention. Lots of booing, especially while he was talking about guns. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ViO6jfz1kl — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) June 17, 2022

Cornyn is spearheading the new gun legislation that is being drafted and has repeatedly said he will not add a provision that will restrict the rights of current, law-abiding gun owners. Instead, it will focus on keeping guns out of the hands of those who, by current law, are not supposed to have them.

“If we’re gonna change anything in this country, it should not be the right of law-abiding Americans to keep and bear arms. That’s what I made clear to my fellow senators who approached me, asking me to work on mental health and school safety legislation. I said, ‘Let’s see if we can find a better way of enforcing existing law and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and the mentally ill,'" Cornyn said during the convention.

Details of the plan remain in negotiation between Democrats and Republicans, with disagreements over how tightly the initiatives should be drawn. That means the proposal's potency — and perhaps whether some parts survive — remain undetermined as it's translated into legislation.