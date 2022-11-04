Experts say you should stay away if you see one, because they feed on man o' wars and sting just as badly when touched.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blue dragons, a type of sea slug, have washed up on a few of our area beaches.

They are characterized by their bright blue coloring and winged dragon shape, but while these slugs don't breathe fire, they still pose a threat. Experts warn that you should stay away if you see one at the beach.

What makes them dangerous is their choice of meal: man o' wars. Because of this diet, touching them will sting just as badly as if you were to touch the jellyfish relative.

Officials at the Mission-Aransas Reserve found about four of the blue dragons in a 100-meter stretch of beach, just north of Bob Hall Pier.

