Search underway for dozens of migrants who fled from back of 18-wheeler; 29 apprehended

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for "anywhere from 80 to 100" individuals believed to be migrants who fled on foot from the back of an 18-wheeler at a truck stop on the city's far northeast side.

Sometime after 6 p.m. Thursday, a massive response from city emergency units was called to the TA truck stop off I-10 at Foster Road. An SAPD spokesperson told KENS 5 police received reports of a "suspicious big rig" driving on I-10 with people potentially being smuggled inside.

A massive scene at a far northeast San Antonio truck stop, where police are looking for potentially dozens of people who fled from the back of an 18-wheeler.



Authorities initiated a traffic stop, and the big rig arrived at the truck stop, at which point potentially dozens of immigrants are jumped from the truck's trailer and fled.

As of 8:45 p.m., about 29 individuals – all adult men and women – have been apprehended, according to SAPD Lt. Jesse Salame. An SAFD spokesperson said one dehydrated individual was taken to a local hospital out of precaution.