A 20-year-old man died after being shot on Tuesday in the 2900 block of Lasses Boulevard near Brooks City Base.

SAN ANTONIO — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning on the city's southeast side.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a suspect showed up at a home in the 2900 block of Lasses Boulevard near Brooks City Base and shot and a 20-year-old man while he was sleeping in his bedroom. Officers said the gunman fled the scene on foot.

Police got the call just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Matthew Brown, an SAPD public information officer, said the victim's mother called police after the victim's father heard gunshots. The 20-year-old son died at the scene.

Later that day, two individuals were detained and brought in for questioning.

On Thursday, October 8 San Antonio Police shared that detectives arrested two juveniles (a male and a female, both 13-years-old).