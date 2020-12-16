Concerns of Police Survivors is a national organization that advocates on behalf of families coping with loss of officers who died in the line of duty.

SAN ANTONIO — Benjamin Garcia dreamed big as a kid.

“Since I was a little boy, I wanted to be in the Army and I also wanted to be a police officer,” Garcia said.

Those dreams became a reality for Garcia, who served in the U.S. Army and, for the past 11 years, has patrolled San Antonio's streets as a member of the police department.

“So far, so good,” Garcia said.

Now he’s on a 262-mile journey to his hometown in San Juan — running for families of officers who’ve died while in the line of duty. The goal is to arrive there by Saturday.

As a member of San Antonio Police Department’s pipe and drum band, he's witnessed the tragedy of losing a loved one.

“Who are the ones that are heartbroken, who are the ones who are really suffering? The families," Garcia said. "And so I took it upon myself to do something to give back to my community."

Garcia’s trek to San Juan benefits the South Texas chapter of the non-profit Concerns of Police Survivors. The organization provides impacted families counseling services and scholarship opportunities.

While this isn’t Garcia’s first massive run, he said it never gets any easier, especially when you reach that 100-mile mark. But he has a support group to monitor his health and safety along the way.

He’ll be sleeping in a van most of the time and plans to document the adventure.

“Things start to slow down and that’s where I will just have to dig deep continue on going,” Garcia said.

Garcia says he hopes he’s setting an example for everyone else, police officer or not.

“If you go ahead and you project yourself as a good person to go ahead and do good for others, then this is what this is all about,” Garcia said.