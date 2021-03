Police say Hidiyah Kennedy, who has a diagnosed intellectual disability, was last seen on Monday.

San Antonio police are looking for a missing teen they believe could be in danger.

Police say 16-year-old Hidiyah Darlene Kennedy was last seen at 4 p.m. on March 15 getting into an unknown vehicle on East Houston Street. She was wearing a red hoodie, red shirt and tan pants.

Police say Kennedy is diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

If you have any information regarding this missing teen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.